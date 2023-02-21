Students, and faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

NATL. — (AP) — Today the Michigan State University students and faculty returned to the East Lansing campus.

This marks one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.

The campus remained relatively quiet as many professors allowed students to attend class virtually.

The shootings at Michigan State happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall which is nearby a social hub where students can study, eat and relax.

Students across campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae.

When confronted by police McRae eventually killed himself not far from his home in Lansing.