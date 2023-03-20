Five Connecticut children dead after New York crash

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash.

Police say the vehicle crashed Sunday on a New York highway.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Westchester County police say a 9-year-old boy, was the only survivor.

The surviving boy appears to have been riding in the cargo area and escaped with injuries that were not life-threatening.