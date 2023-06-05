Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump

pence.jpg
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H.
pence.jpg
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 11:43:53-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is filing paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a historic challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, the date of his 64th birthday.

His candidacy adds yet another contender to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss just two years after their time in the White House ended with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!