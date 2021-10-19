Watch
Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida

Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 09:59:46-04

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida defense attorney who briefly represented George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case is accused of witness tampering in a juvenile rape case.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López says Hal Uhrig was arrested Monday and charged with solicitation to commit perjury and withness tampering. López represents a man accused of raping a child when she was 9. The sheriff says the lawyer arranged a meeting with his client, the victim and her father where he asked the father to write a letter saying the rape never happened.

The sheriff says the lawyer also told the man to avoid being served with a subpoena and to lie during a deposition. 

