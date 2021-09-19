Watch
News

Actions

US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth Ruiz
Texas
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 15:46:13-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States is trying to block the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have set up a camp. But the migrants quickly found other ways to cross nearby.

The attempted border closure aimed to stop the flow of migrants. It happened Sunday as officials also began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks. Meanwhile in Haiti, the first plane carrying deportees from Texas arrived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4