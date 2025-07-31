Clearwater medical examiner says Hulk Hogan's cause of death was a heart attack

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack last week, according to a Florida medical examiner's report released Thursday.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the report from the District Six Medical Examiner said.

Hogan, 71, was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics arrived at his home in Clearwater, Florida to answer a call about a cardiac arrest on the morning of July 24, police said.