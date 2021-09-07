Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil
TALIBAN.jpeg
Posted at 9:40 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 21:40:10-04

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — — The Taliban say they have seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month.

They overran forces who had opposed their takeover.

According to witnesses, thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Monday that the province was now held by their fighters. Experts had doubted that the holdout efforts could succeed long-term.

The Taliban's rapid advance through Afghanistan met little resistance in the final days of America’s 20-year war in the country. The U.S. withdrew its last troops a week ago and ended a harrowing airlift to evacuate Western citizens and their Afghan allies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings - STARTING SEPTEMBER 13th