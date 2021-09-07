Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — — The Taliban say they have seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month.

They overran forces who had opposed their takeover.

According to witnesses, thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Monday that the province was now held by their fighters. Experts had doubted that the holdout efforts could succeed long-term.

The Taliban's rapid advance through Afghanistan met little resistance in the final days of America’s 20-year war in the country. The U.S. withdrew its last troops a week ago and ended a harrowing airlift to evacuate Western citizens and their Afghan allies.