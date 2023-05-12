Mayorkas warns migrants: 'The border is not open' after Title 42 ends

Now that Title 42 has ended, tens of thousands of migrants are expected to try to enter the U.S.

By estimates, many migrants will continue to try to enter the United States after waiting for weeks in Mexico ahead of the policy change.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement released on Thursday, "Starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum."

Title 42 was considered a public health order.

Now that Title 42 has ended, immigration rules are governed only under Title 8. Migrants attempting to enter the country illegally will not only be deported but will also be banned from reentry for five years and may be criminally prosecuted for attempting reentry before then.

If a migrant has an appointment scheduled, they face a screening process to decide if they are eligible for asylum.

Secretary Mayorkas said, "We are ready to humanely process and remove people without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. We have 24,000 Border Patrol Agents and Officers at the Southwest Border and have surged thousands of troops and contractors, and over a thousand asylum officers to help enforce our laws. Do not believe the lies of smugglers."

Currently, the U.S. allows 30,000 total migrants a month from countries experiencing ongoing political turmoil. Migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela are in that category.

Secretary Mayorkas said in a statement, "The border is not open. People who do not use available lawful pathways to enter the U.S. now face tougher consequences, including a minimum five-year ban on re-entry and potential criminal prosecution. Together with our partners throughout the federal government and Western Hemisphere, we are prepared for this transition."

