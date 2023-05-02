Teen horseback rider killed in accident during competition near Venice

VENICE, Fla. — U.S. Equestrian confirms a teenager was killed after a riding accident on Sunday at a horse show in Venice.

The following statement was provided:

It is with our deepest sympathy the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) announces that Hannah Serfass suffered a fatal accident yesterday, April 30, while competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Fla.

U.S. Equestrian Communications Department

According to a press release, 15 year-old Hannah Serfass was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort. The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead. The horse was uninjured in the accident.

Serfass from Webster, Fla., was a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic.

The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends.