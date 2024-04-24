OUR Story:

Since 2002, Advanced Mobility & Medical Depot has been serving the home health needs of patients and their families in Southwest Florida. Our showroom has a wide selection of durable medical equipment (DME) products ranging from lift chairs, power scooters, complex power wheelchairs, assistive daily living aids, bathroom safety products, mobility aids, hospital beds, ramps and much more.

Advanced Mobility & Medical Depot is accredited by The Compliance Team with an “exemplary” status. This is granted to providers who demonstrate outstanding patient care practices and compliance to comprehensive Safety-Honesty-Caring quality standards. We also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

OUR Mission:

Providing you with Quality Products, Exceptional Service and Low Prices.

Exceptional service... with no exceptions! Our goal is to set the highest standard of quality within the durable medical equipment industry in all of Southwest Florida. As a team, caring for the needs of others drives our commitment to the compassionate and responsive service you will experience with Advanced Mobility & Medical Depot.

OUR Team:

Our team is comprised of healthcare professionals dedicated to fulfilling your Durable Medical Equipment needs! This includes our:

• Customer care team that’s here to answer any questions you may have

• Billing Specialists are available to answer any insurance questions and help you navigate a sometimes confusing process

• Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs) that can help you find the right power mobility device, including Complex Power Wheelchairs

• Certified repair technicians who install, fix and provide education on your equipment

Contact Us:

With exceptional services and high-quality products, you can rely on Advanced Mobility & Medical Depot to be your family’s one-stop shop for your DME needs! If you have any questions about the services we provide or products we carry, please feel free to give us a call, fill out our online form or visit our showroom!

Advanced Mobility Medical Depot - Mobility Equipment

Website: https://www.advancedmobilitymedicaldepot.com/

Phone: 239 997 3000

Address: 560 Pine Island Rd #2, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Name: Advanced Mobility Medical Depot