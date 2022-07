The 4th of July is also a holiday animals can enjoy.

In Illinois, some of the animals at the Brookfield Zoo got patriotic treats ahead of the holiday.

The bottlenose dolphins got a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin.

California sea lions and grey seals got "Happy 4th of July" ice and sugar-free gelatin cakes.

Brown bears also got on the fun.

They savored red, white, and blue ice blocks containing carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries.