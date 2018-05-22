Young artists rehearse for Heathers the Musical

FORT MYERS, FLa. - Heathers: the Musical makes its debut at the Florida Repertory Theater on Wednesday, May 23rd, at 7 p.m. and tells the story of Westberg High based on the 1988 film.

The rock musical touches on topics such as bullying and suicide, while adding some comedic relief. The performance features young artists in pursuit of a career in theater by giving them an introduction to the professional world in a real-life regional theater experience.

The musical runs from May 23rd to May 27th. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid I.D. Tickets can be purchased, here, or by calling the box office at (239)-332-4488.