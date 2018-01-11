The Water Circus comes to Fort Myers

6:00 AM, Jan 11, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Cirque Italia, the Water Circus, is here in Fort Myers, Thursday through Sunday, and includes acts with performers from all over the world.

Show times include:

Thursday, January 11th at 7:30 p.m. 

Friday, January 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th at 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14th at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

JetBlue Park is located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers. For questions in English or Spanish, call (941)704-8572. They also respond to text messages.

You can also purchase tickets, here.

