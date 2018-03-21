Summer camp teaches kids how to cook

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Summer break is a few months away, and do you have plans for the kids yet? Get U Cooking's 2nd Annual Summer Camp teaches kids some life long lessons in the kitchen while they're out of the classroom.

The camp is geared for ages seven to 13 and classes will offer a variety of different cooking topics. Students will learn food and kitchen safety, basic food preparation, explore cooking styles, learn how to read a recipe and learn about nutrition.

Get U Cooking's Summer Camp is from Monday, June 11th to Friday, June 29th. For more information, click here. You can also call Ann Shepard at (239)333-9906.