Spring Camp offers hands-on activities to spark creativity
8:05 AM, Mar 20, 2018
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Camp IMAG applies science, history, technology, engineering and mathematics during new spring and summer camps to spark creativity and innovation on kids while they're out of school.
Participants will experiment, invent, explore and investigate while immersed in fun and educational activities for rising first through eight graders.
Some activities include designing, programing and building different types of robots, creating and building spy equipment and gadgets, designing and testing speed boats, racing cars and rockets, getting up close with the Imaginarium's animal residents and learn how to care for them, and so much more.