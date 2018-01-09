Season farm and art market opens on Fort Myers Beach

6:02 AM, Jan 9, 2018

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - The seasonal Fort Myers Beach Farm and Art Market is open every Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near Nervous Nellies restaurant.

Open November through April, this open air market offers items like fresh produce, seafood, cheese, breads and even honey. They also sell fresh cut flowers, air plants and candles. For a full list of items, click on the link above.

The address is 645 Old San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach.

