Roller Derby comes to Fort Myers on St. Patrick's Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Derby Girls play in their first home bout on Saturday, March 17th, at the Fort Myers Skatium.

The team will be taking on Revolution Roller Derby from 6 to 8 p.m. and you can expect some hard hits and fancy footwork throughout this fast paced game.

Bring items for donations to Eva's Closet throughout the game, including blankets, comforters, diapers, wipes, clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances and baby items. For a full list on their Facebook page, click here.

The Fort Myers Skatium is located at 2250 Broadway in Downtown Fort Myers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door for adults. Kids from 5 to 10 are $5. To purchase, click here. It's free admission for children under 5.