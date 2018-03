CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Rusty's Raw Bar and Grill opened up a new location in Cape Coral, which is celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17th.

The restaurant will have drink specials all day beginning at 11 a.m., including $1 drafts and $2 wells to name a few examples.

It's located at 4631 SE 10th Place in Cape Coral. You can reach them at (239)360-8154.