Make Easter baskets out of plants and recyclables

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Did you know you could make Easter baskets out of items found in your own backyard? The Lee County Alliance of the Arts is offering a class, Thursday, March 14th, to teach you how.

The PalmArt Easter Playshop uses the frond of the Royal Palm Tree to make creations that are cheap, durable and natural, without using any plastic.

Shawn Holiday has been teaching residents, visitors and students how to make baskets since 2001. He will provide the materials, but feel free to bring items you wish from your own yard.

The class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night. To register, call (239)939-2787 or click here.

Different classes are held the third Thursdays of every month.