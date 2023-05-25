Watch Now
LifestyleTaste and See SWFLFlorida

Actions

Tax holiday for disaster supplies begins ahead of hurricane season

Florida preps for storm as Hurricane Irma looms in Atlantic
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brian Blanco
Florida preps for storm as Hurricane Irma looms in Atlantic
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 15:54:31-04

The Florida Department of Revenue announced the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will be in place from Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9.

The tax holiday includes a variety of disaster preparation supplies from as little as $10 up to $3,000. Different items are listed to consumers, businesses and other interested parties.

For the full list of qualifying items, click here.

If you miss the tax holiday this upcoming week, a second exemption period will begin on August 26 and run through September 8.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigates

SEE WHAT SEVEN MONTHS OF DIGGING UNCOVERED

What's On Tap This Week

Sponsored by Miller Lite