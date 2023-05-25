Tax holiday for disaster supplies begins ahead of hurricane season

The Florida Department of Revenue announced the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will be in place from Saturday, May 27 through Friday, June 9.

The tax holiday includes a variety of disaster preparation supplies from as little as $10 up to $3,000. Different items are listed to consumers, businesses and other interested parties.

For the full list of qualifying items, click here.

If you miss the tax holiday this upcoming week, a second exemption period will begin on August 26 and run through September 8.