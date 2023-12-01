Glades County School District is revamping aging bus fleet with electric ones

MOOREHAVEN, Fla. — The Glades County School District has unveiled its plans to replace more than half of its aging school bus fleet with 13 state-of-the-art electric buses.

Currently, the district is using a fleet that includes buses more than 15-years-old, with many lacking air conditioning.

"We have 22 total buses. Of those 22 buses, 14 are at least 10-years old, and six of those are at least 20-years-old," said Brian Greseth, Director of Administrative Services for Glades County School District.

To fund this transition from diesel buses to electric ones, the school district secured a grant through the Clean Air Act.

"This is going to give us the opportunity to replace some of our old buses not only with newer buses, but also new improved buses because these buses are all going to have air conditioning," Greseth explained.

The director emphasized that the new buses will also be safer because students won’t have to breathe diesel fumes.

Greseth noted that they will also be cheaper for the school district to run.

"We won't have the diesel costs, we won't have as much of the service charges, and there aren't as many parts that are going to be breaking down on these new electric buses," he said.

The district will buy the buses from Highland Electric Fleets. The company will install the chargers and pay for the electricity to charge the buses.

Maintenance is also covered for 15 years, which includes any necessary battery replacements.

Dr. Beth Barfield, Superintendent of the Glades County School District, says the buses will make Glades County School District a trailblazer in southwest Florida.

“We want other school districts to follow in our lead,” Barfield emphasized.