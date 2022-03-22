Fort Myers and Arcadia men win 2 lottery prize tickets of $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery prize winners of $1 million Tuesday are William Murray of Marco Island and Priest Redden of Arcadia from the new 500X Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers district office.

Murray bought his winning ticket at a Publix located at 175 South Barfield Drive, in Marco Island, and is said to receive his payment in a lump sum of $820,000 and the retailer is also said to receive a $2,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

Redden purchased his ticket from Arcadia Discount Liquor & Tobacco located at 2009 Southeast Highway 70, in Arcadia, and will also receive his winnings by a one-time lump sum of $820,000. The merchant who works at the store is also said to receive a $2,000 bonus.

The new lottery game 500X THE CASH features prizes of $25 million which is said to be the largest prize amount ever offered in a Florida scratch-off game. The odds of winning a game are said to be 1-in-4.50

Scratch-Off games are said to consist of 75% of the lottery ticket sales and generate over $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the years 2020-21.