DeSoto Deputy dismissed due to domestic battery charges

DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division conducted a criminal investigation of Deputy Brian Willams for domestic battery charges.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, after the case was taken to court, a warrant was issued for Williams.

Williams’ Charges:

Arson

Domestic Battery

Violation of an Injunction

Protection Domestic Violence

Sheriff Potter has withdrawn Brian Williams’ appointment as a deputy sheriff.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said they are dedicated to the safety of the community and that their deputies and support personnel will never be above the law.