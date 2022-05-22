A case of monkeypox is being investigated in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Broward County and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a case of monkeypox in Broward County.

The case is said to be related to international traveling and that the person is isolated.

DOH-Broward is organizing epidemiological investigations to notify any more people who may have been exposed or help with potential post-exposure prophylaxis.

No other cases have been identified by DOH-Broward.

Clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported globally since May 14 of 2022 which was when the CDC issued a Health Advisory due to recent cases in the United States.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County says that for individuals who have received the smallpox vaccine, there is some protection from the disease and to be cautious with people who have traveled recently.

