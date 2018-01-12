Duck Donuts opens in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. - A new donut shop has arrived! Duck Donuts opens it's doors for the first time in Estero, Friday morning at 8 a.m.

They're known for their fresh, made to order donuts that come in all kinds of unique flavors. You can even create your own combination.

The name Duck Donuts was inspired by Duck, North Carolina, where the DiGilio family vacationed for several years, but realized there was nowhere to get a donut. So they opened up shop there in the city and have now come down to Florida, where Estero is their second location to open a shop.

They're located at 23050 Via Villagio, Suite 115 in Estero.

They're open all weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.