5 Things to do this Weekend, May 25th to 27th in Southwest Florida

The weekend ahead might be a rainy one, but hopefully you can still have some fun!

Here are some options:

Fort Myers, FL - A Unique Concert Experience Featuring The Greatest Classic Rock Singers Of All Time. Featuring the lead vocalists past and present from the bands: John Elefante - Former singer from KANSAS Kevin Chalfant - Performed as singer of JOURNEY Bobby Kimpall - The original voice from TOTO Bill Champlin - Former singer from CHICAGO and Jimy Sohns of SHADOWS OF KNIGHT

Event day and time: Saturday 26th at 8:30 pm

Fort Myers, FL - From classic to cool, downtown streets are lined with the sight of these show cars on the fourth Sunday of the month from 12 noon - 4pm. Music, food and more! Family Friendly and free to the public with many venues featuring additional specials.

Event day and time: Sunday, 27th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Fort Myers, FL - Plan to celebrate the summer harvest season at Fleamasters' Annual Watermelon Festival. Highlights include: Speed Eating and Seed Spitting Competition, Community Showcase Exhibition Area, live entertainment, skill games, stilt walker, balloon animals, delicious locally grown watermelon. New! Cow Milking Contest for kids 12 and under. All entrants receive a complimentary Watermelon Festival T-shirt, while supplies last.

Event day and time: From Friday 25th to Sunday 27th see website for schedule

Naples, FL - The Naples Philharmonic presents a spectacular celebration to kick-off the beginning of summer, with a low-cost concert for the entire community. Hear the Naples Philharmonic joined side-by-side with the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Experience the exhilarating sound of a 115-musician orchestra. This is a summer celebration not to be missed.

Event day and time: Sunday 27th at 7:00 pm

Naples, FL - Blue Flame Of Naples and Reishow Productions will be having a Foam Party complete with biodegradable and hypoallergenic, non-staining, no scent foam and 3 DJ's: Jessica Cox, Aloona and Karin. at Blue Flame of Naples. The dress code is beach and pool style with bikinis, tank tops and bathing suits!

Event day and time: Saturday 26th from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am

