5 Things to do this Weekend, March 23th to 25th in Southwest Florida

Take a look at our list of events and things to do this weekend in SWFL

Music festivals, seafood festival, bikefest, Easter egg-hunt, art festival; these are part of the activities that will take place around the areas of Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, and Marco Island. Enjoy your weekend!

Cape Coral, FL -Sounds of Jazz and Blues is the premier jazz and blues event in Cape Coral. The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department is proud to present amazing talent for a night of musical magic, food, and fun. Join in the citywide celebration for jazz and blues music.

Event day and time: Saturday 24th from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Click here for directions

Cape Coral, FL - The Cape Coral Yacht Club will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in the pool. Children will get to meet "Peter Cotton Tail" and get a chance to find a golden egg to win a special prize! The Pool Easter Egg swim will be held at 7:30pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase.

Event day and time: Saturday 24th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Click here for directions

Fort Myers, FL - Six Bends Harley-Davidson will be hosting Bikefest which will feature concerts, free bike washes, beer and food trucks, vendors, bikini contest and a Harley stunt show! Bikini contest is Saturday only at 2pm and the free bike washes are Saturday and Sunday. Free admission and parking.

Event day and time: From Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th see website for event's schedule

Click here for directions

Naples, FL - Free to attend. The Naples Downtown Art Show allows thousands of art-savvy show goers to mill about the 230+ booths that participating artists set up under the canopy of oak boughs and golden trumpet trees that shade flower-lined along Fifth Avenue South. Unlike a gallery or museum, a fine art show such as this one offers savvy art enthusiasts the unique opportunity to meet the artists in person; commission a specific piece; ask questions about techniques; learn the sources of their inspiration and purchase fine works of art directly from the artists.

Event day and time: Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th

Click here for directions

Marco Island, FL - This 3 day Seafood and Music Festival has become the largest annual event on Marco Island! There will be a wide variety of foods including local seafood as well as specialty dishes available. 60+ vendors will be on site with handcrafted art, jewelry, clothes and gifts. The 2018 Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival offers a full weekend of fun. Beer and wine will be available to quench your thirst. A kid’s zone with bounce house, slide, rock climbing wall, trampoline and more to wear off some of that energy while you enjoy the music, the food and the friends. Single Day Admission $10 Per Person. Two Day Admission $16 Per Person. A limited number of three day VIP passes are available for $60 per person. Call the Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce to purchase VIP tickets at 239-394-7459.

Event day and time: From Friday 23rd to Sunday 24th see website for event's schedule

Click here for directions

