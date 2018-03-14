5 Things to do this Weekend, March 16th to 18th in Southwest Florida

Another weekend of fun activities in SWFL!

Check out our list of events and things to do this weekend in Southwest Florida.

Fort Myers, FL -The River District comes alive on the third Friday of the month as local and regional musicians line the streets. From jazz and blues to rock & roll, many genres can be heard and vary each month. Free to the public with many venues featuring additional attractions and specials.

Event day and time: Friday 16th from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cape Coral, FL -Cape Coral R/Sea Hawks is an AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics) that fly RC airplanes which includes turbine jets, gliders, glow powered, gas powered, electric powered propeller airplanes and float planes. This event will feature a candy drop for children and an air show with demonstrations. Food trucks will be on site.

Event day and time: Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Fort Myers, FL Free to attend! Downtown Fort Myers is turning green for the annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party! The festivities will begin at 12pm which will include live music from The Echo, Iconic, The Electric Mud and MFYF, as well as food/drink specials, games for prizes, corn hole, and green beer.

Event day and time: Saturday 17th from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Fort Myers, FL - It began as one man's story… became everyone's music… and is now Broadway's musical. Motown The Musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit Motown The Musical!

Event day and time: From Tuesday 13th to Sunday 18th see website for details

Fort Myers, FL -The Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade will be on Saturday, March 17th, 2018! There will be floats, fire engines, school groups, bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts and civic groups making their way up 3rd street and down 5th Ave South for this annual tradition in Naples! Wear green and festive attire and be prepared to catch candy, beads and other goodies from parade participants!

Event day and time: Saturday 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

