This is definitely one weekend for the art lovers of Southwest Florida.

Here is our list for the top 5 events and happenings this weekend in the areas of Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Estero and Naples.

Fort Myers, FL - A must do in the River District social scene is the monthly Art Walk. Always on the First Friday, visit the many exciting galleries, exhibitions, and performances. Free to the public with many venues featuring additional attractions and specials.

Event day and time: Friday 5th from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Naples, FL - Because of its national ranking and the beautiful weather in southwest Florida during this time of year, this fair draws some of the finest artists in the country. There’s lots of art for every taste and pocketbook. In addition to Fifth Avenue’s world-renowned bistros and restaurants, there will be plenty of carnival-style food kiosks. Unlike a gallery or museum, a fine art festival such as this one offers savvy art enthusiasts the unique opportunity to meet the artists in person; commission a specific piece; ask questions about techniques; learn the sources of their inspiration and purchase fine works of art directly from the artists.

Event day and time: Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th from 10:00 am to 5:00

Estero, FL - Voted top 100 art fairs in the nation, this juried fine art and fine craft show showcases top-notch quality artists from around the globe to sell their original and personally handmade artwork in all disciplines. There is something for everyone – with in all price ranges. As part of their commitment to bring art education to the community, students in grades K-8 will be exhibiting their original art at the Youth Art Competition. There will be $250 in youth art awards. Expect great food by local area restaurants and wonderful local entertainment.

Event day and time: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Naples, FL - The Collier County Fair is proud to announce its 6th Annual Big Swamp Smoke-Off Bar-B-Que competition. A large contingent of the country's top cook teams will arrive in Naples to compete as the top cooks. The 2 day event will include activities such as face painting, bounce houses, bungees, games, vendors, art and craft beer tasting for the adults. Attendees can also partake in the People's Choice Award by purchasing samples of the competition's BBQ and placing your vote. You can sample all the professional teams pork and place your vote.

Event day and time: Friday 5th and Saturday 6th see website for event time.

Cape Coral, FL - The inaugural Florida Gulf Coast Police K-9 Competition will be held at Sun Splash Waterpark in Cape Coral! This competition will feature K-9s and their handlers from agencies all around Southwest Florida. The event is free to attend, and free parking is available at the location. All proceeds and any donations will benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, Paws for Patriots Foundation, and the Holiday Heroes Foundation. Features of this event include: - Police K-9 Obstacle Course - Hardest Hitting Dog Competition - Fastest Dog Competition - K-9 and SWAT Demo and Display - Child ID Program - Vendor Expo - Chili Cook-off. There will be vendors, open, kid's games, inflatables, and food.

Event day and time: Saturday 6th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

