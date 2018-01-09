5 Things to do this Weekend, January 12th to 14th in Southwest Florida

Cape Coral, FL - Brought to you by the Local Ladies Social Network, Inc.-South Florida, this Bazaar will feature vendors, crafters, face painting, food and live music! Live entertainment will be provided by MFYF band performing at 12pm. Free admission! Well behaved pets are welcome!
Event day and time: Saturday 13th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Fort Myers, FL - Taps and Tunes Craft Beer and Music Festival was created by The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to bring the best music, craft beer, and food vendors to downtown Fort Myers! During this yearly event, patrons can sample over 80+ craft beers from award-winning breweries, purchase delicious foods from popular local food trucks, and enjoy music from a variety of bands.
Event day and time: Saturday 13th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Fort Myers, FL - Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.” Cirque Italia brings the appreciation of production and circus arts together to create a night to be remembered.
Event day and time: From Jan 11th to Jan 14th see website for schedule
Naples, FL - Third Street South - Naples, Florida is closed off to traffic as hundreds of pets, no limit as to what kind, fill the area to show off their best styles with their owners! Vendors, boutiques and services that relate to their health and well-being will also be on site. There will be prizes being award to the best in several categories. Each year, pets of all sizes including dogs, cats, reptiles and miniature horses, dress in costumes with their owners and follow the Mayor as Grand Marshall in the Pet Parade. They compete for top prize in both adult and children’s categories (under 14) for the best-executed theme costume, the best pet and owner themed look-alike, and other awards. This is a free to attend event!
Event day and time: Sunday 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm