5 Things to do this Weekend, January 12th to 14th in Southwest Florida

Music, food, arts, beer, taps, circus, bazaar, pets' parade and lots of fun this weekend in SWFL.

Check out our list of 5 things to do this weekend in Southwest Florida. There will be something to do for everyone in the family in the areas of Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Naples.

Cape Coral, FL - Rated the 24th 'Best Art Festival' in the nation, you won't want to miss this one. More than 300 artists and craftspeople from around the country will showcase their fine art, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, photography, metal works, mixed media, and much more! * NEW for 2018 * They've added a Music Festival. Musicians will be playing everything from rock and roll and country to jazz, and gospel at local venues, including: Dixie Roadhouse, Rack'em Spirits & Times, Big Blue Brewing, BackStreets Sports Bar, Dek Bar, The "World Famous" Cigar Bar - Cape Coral, Ralph's Place, Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery. * Free parking and admission. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

Event day and time: Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th from 10:00 am

Click here for directions

Cape Coral, FL - Brought to you by the Local Ladies Social Network, Inc.-South Florida, this Bazaar will feature vendors, crafters, face painting, food and live music! Live entertainment will be provided by MFYF band performing at 12pm. Free admission! Well behaved pets are welcome!

Event day and time: Saturday 13th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Click here for directions

Fort Myers, FL - Taps and Tunes Craft Beer and Music Festival was created by The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center to bring the best music, craft beer, and food vendors to downtown Fort Myers! During this yearly event, patrons can sample over 80+ craft beers from award-winning breweries, purchase delicious foods from popular local food trucks, and enjoy music from a variety of bands.

Event day and time: Saturday 13th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Click here for directions

Fort Myers, FL - Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.” Cirque Italia brings the appreciation of production and circus arts together to create a night to be remembered.

Event day and time: From Jan 11th to Jan 14th see website for schedule

Click here for directions

Naples, FL - Third Street South - Naples, Florida is closed off to traffic as hundreds of pets, no limit as to what kind, fill the area to show off their best styles with their owners! Vendors, boutiques and services that relate to their health and well-being will also be on site. There will be prizes being award to the best in several categories. Each year, pets of all sizes including dogs, cats, reptiles and miniature horses, dress in costumes with their owners and follow the Mayor as Grand Marshall in the Pet Parade. They compete for top prize in both adult and children’s categories (under 14) for the best-executed theme costume, the best pet and owner themed look-alike, and other awards. This is a free to attend event!

Event day and time: Sunday 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Click here for directions

Follow us (#tasteseeSWFL): Facebook | Instagram | Twitter