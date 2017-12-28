5 Things to do this Weekend, December 29th to 31st in Southwest Florida

Saying good bye to 2017 and hello to 2018 Southwest Florida's style!

Here is the list of our top 5 things to do this weekend in SWFL.

Fort Myers, FL - Bring your holiday spirit to the annual Downtown Countdown New Year's Eve Bash in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District. There's no better place to bring in the new year than downtown with five live bands, a dj, Junior Balloon Drop and the Big Ball Drop at midnight. Bring the whole family and enjoy the last hours of 2017 and welcome 2018!

Event day and time: Sunday 31st from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am

Fort Myers Beach, FL - Come celebrate the birthday of the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Florida and spend New Year’s Eve at Time Square. Festivities begin at 12 pm with free cupcakes starting between 12 pm and 1pm. Live music will be played throughout the day. Watch the New Year's ball drop at midnight followed by fireworks off of the pier.

Event day and time: Sunday 31st from 12:00 pm to 12:30 am

Cape Coral, FL - Bring in the New Year with the best Fireworks in Cape Coral. This annual event features midnight fireworks and a 170-foot illuminated ball drop from the Cape Harbour Marina complex. There will be live music, food and drinks. This is a free event to the public.

Event day and time: Sunday 31st from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am

Cape Coral. FL - Ring in 2018 South Cape Style! Board the exclusive trolleys in South Cape to celebrate the new year. You'll travel to various locations to enjoy a specialty drink for just $2.50 at each place. Get your passport stamped at each location (no purchase required) and you can enter to win a gift basket that includes a bottle of Dom Perignon. You'll receive a pair of 2018 light-up glasses at check-in, and you can also win prizes on the trolleys, including swag and gift cards to local spots. Have your picture taken at the official photo booth and you could win $100 cash. Expect lots of entertainment, including live music, dancing, singing and more.

Event day and time: Sunday 31st from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am

Naples, FL- Naples residents and visitors are welcome to celebrate the incoming of 2018 along the City beach, north and south from the Naples City Pier for the annual New Year's Eve Fireworks! Please bring along your own chairs or blankets and pick a spot along the water to watch this impressive 30 minute display.

Event day and time: Sunday 31st from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm

