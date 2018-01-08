Nation's first crystal-clear lagoon heading to Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A massive 7.5-acre crystal-clear lagoon is coming to Tampa Bay!

Metro Development Group and Crystal Lagoons have teamed up to bring America’s first man-made clear water lagoon to Central Florida.

The ‘Epperson’ project in Wesley Chapel is the first of five ongoing lagoon projects being built in the Sunshine State.

The lagoon will feature: Kayaking

Stand-up paddleboarding

Sailing on non-motorized sailboats

Private cabanas

Swim-up bar

Tidal pool

Waterslide

Yoga lawn

Restaurants

And much more!

Upon completion, each lagoon uses 50 times less water compared to a park of the same size and 30 times less water than an 18-hole golf course.

This first full Crystal Lagoons’ project in the nation is also part of the first ‘Connected City’, which offers exclusive technology and amenities to homebuyers in the area.

The Epperson lagoon project has been filled with water and should open in Spring 2018.

Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps will also visit Epperson in the spring to celebrate the lagoon’s opening.

Metro Development Group said it will soon break ground on a second Lagoon at the Metro Places community Southshore Bay, located in Southern Hillsborough County in early 2018.

Crystal Lagoons has over 600 projects worldwide in over 60 countries.

Click here for more information.

———