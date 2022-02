NAPLES, Fla. — NCH Healthcare System's Heart Institute is hosting its first-ever Naples Cardiovascular Summit.

It's called 'Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care.' It's happening February 25th & 26th at Arthrex in Naples.

NCH said this forum is open to physicians and healthcare providers across our area and the country to exchange ideas and learn about the latest advances in cardiovascular care. They said their goal is for everyone to walk away with more knowledge to better care for patients.