In-vitro: The costs and risks of fighting infertility

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is back in the spotlight after Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews' recent announcement that she is undergoing a seventh round of the procedure in her quest to become pregnant.

Fertility treatment of any sort can take a mental as well as a financial toll on a person.

A primer on in-vitro published by the University of Florida Health shows each individual course of treatment can cost anywhere between $12-17,000. Those costs include medication, testing, as well as harvesting, storing and transferring egg and sperm cells from the parents.

Couples trying fertility treatments are often diagnosed with anxiety or depression; the low success rate (about 47% for women aged 35 or younger) and chances for miscarriage are main factors.

Click here for more scholarly research on IVF therapy and procedures.