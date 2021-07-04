Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of Listeria outbreak

UNITED STATES — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending out a warning this holiday weekend after a multi-state outbreak of Listeria.

They say the outbreak is linked to pre-cooked chicken.

CDC officials say so far three people have gotten sick in two states, and one of them died. They say more people could have been impacted. All of the people ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

They say those who are at a higher risk for Listeria infection include pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years of age and older and people with weakened immune systems.

For those planning to cook with any pre-cooked chicken this holiday weekend, the CDC says to avoid serving clod dishes made with pre-cooked chicken like deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or at a store's refrigerated section.