Ford recalls Maverick pickup trucks over issue that can prevent tail lights from illuminating

Automaker Ford is recalling nearly 243,000 small pickup trucks over an issue that may cause the tail lights to go dark, increasing the risk of a potential crash. The recall covers Maverick trucks from the 2022-2024 model years.

Ford says a computer in the pickups can inaccurately detect too much current going to one or both of the tail lights, causing them to stay off while the trucks are being driven. Headlights, turn signals and brake lights are not impacted by the recall and will still work properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford Maverick owners will begin receiving recall notification letters starting later this month. Ford said it has received no reports of any crashes because of the tail light malfunction but is urging owners to visit a dealership to have the issue fixed by a software update free of charge.

Ford issued a separate recall last month impacting Maverick pickups from the 2022-2023 model years over an issue that may cause the engine to suddenly lose power while driving. The company said dealers could also fix that issue by recalibrating the vehicle at no cost to owners.