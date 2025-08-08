Young Arizona yo-yo pro taking talents to the world stage

He picked up a yo-yo at 8 years old, and now Hunter Feuerstein is spinning it into a global spotlight.

Feuerstein will compete in this year's World Yo-Yo Championship in Prague.

With a daily grind that hasn’t let up in over a decade, the Arizona-based athlete has built a career from string and skill.

He teaches lessons, launches his own signature line and racks up millions of views and fans online.

Watch this fun and inspiring story from the Scripps News Group's Cameron Polom in the video player above.