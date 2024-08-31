Do singles need help finding love now more than ever?

National Matchmaker Day is Aug. 31. The annual holiday brings up the question, do single people need help finding love now more than ever?

To help navigate the world of dating, Clinical Psychologist and Relationship Expert Dr. Alduan Tartt breaks down some advice on Scripps News.

Tartt said people should take advantage of dating apps as a tool to socialize and connect. But if apps or online matchmaking platforms aren't for you, Tartt said you should make sure you have a packed social calendar so you can get out and meet people.

"You can't just sit at home," Tartt said.

Tartt and his wife have a program that helps single, marriage-minded women meet marriage-minded men called "The Ring Formula." He said the idea that all men aren't marriage-minded is a myth.

He said one of his favorite successes with matchmaking came from just encouraging a single woman to go out to where the type of men she wanted would be to socialize and meet people. She ended up meeting someone and getting engaged.