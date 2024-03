LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man found guilty of second degree murder with a firearm will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

The State Attorney's Office says Justin D'Angelo Copland of Lehigh Acres shot a woman four times in the head at a home on May 19, 2022.

Investigators say the victim was outside when the defendant fired multiple shots and then drove away from the scene.

Deputies say he turned himself in hours later.