Lehigh Acres father struggles to find shelter days before Christmas after FEMA threatens to take back trailer

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For many families, the holiday season is a time to reflect, to celebrate, and to cherish the warmth of home. But for Joshua Doxtater and his two young children, this Christmas was anything but joyful. Instead of gathering around the Christmas tree in a home of their own, they are facing an uncertain future—one shaped by the bureaucracy of federal disaster aid and a devastating lack of communication.

Watch the full story here:

Lee County Father Says FEMA Ruined His Christmas

Since May 2023, the Doxtater family has lived in a FEMA-provided trailer, placed just a few feet away from the remnants of their home in Lehigh Acres. That home, once a place of safety and memories, was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022. The destruction didn't stop there; a series of four hurricanes—Debbie, Helene, and Milton—pummeled the home, leaving it beyond repair. The family was ultimately forced to abandon the property, relying on FEMA's temporary housing assistance to survive.

For months, the arrangement seemed manageable. Doxtater paid a monthly rent for the trailer and did his best to care for his children, dogs, and horses while dealing with the aftermath of the storms. But just one week before Christmas, the stability they had relied on was shattered.

A sudden phone call from FEMA's Direct Housing Department on December 16 brought unsettling news. Doxtater was informed that FEMA would be removing the trailer on December 23, giving him just six days to find an alternative place for his family to live.

“They told me they were coming for the trailer on the 23rd, and if my belongings were still inside, they’d throw everything in the dumpster,” Doxtater said, visibly frustrated. “I asked them if they could at least give me until the 26th, just one day after Christmas. They said no. I had no choice.”

With Christmas fast approaching, Doxtater scrambled to find a new home for his family. He took a day off work to pack up the trailer and secure a place for his children to stay during the holiday. But despite all his efforts, when December 23rd came, FEMA never showed up.

“I took another day off to be here when they were supposed to come pick it up,” he said. “I’ve called and texted over and over, but no one will give me any answers.”

As of now, Doxtater's belongings remain piled in the dirt outside the trailer, leaving him with nowhere to turn. His family has been displaced in the middle of the holiday season, a time that should have been spent making memories and celebrating together.

“I had bought gifts for my son and daughter,” Doxtater said. “And now, Christmas is just gone. What do you want me to do?”

The Doxtater family is now in limbo, unsure of where they will go next. Doxtater followed the rules and packed up his possessions as instructed, but FEMA's failure to show up as promised has left him in a precarious situation.

“I pretty much moved out, thinking if I didn’t listen to FEMA, something would happen,” Doxtater said. “Now, here I am with all my stuff in the dirt.”

Attempts to reach FEMA for clarification on the situation have been unsuccessful, and as of now, Doxtater has not received any updates. The lack of communication and the disruption caused by FEMA's actions have left him feeling helpless.

As the holidays draw to a close, the Doxtater family’s Christmas has been overshadowed by uncertainty. What was once supposed to be a temporary solution has turned into an ongoing crisis, and as of now, there’s no clear resolution in sight.

Doxtater, whose patience has worn thin, is now left with nothing but the hope that someone will step in to help his family as they face a holiday season marked by loss rather than celebration.

For now, Christmas is canceled in Lehigh Acres.

