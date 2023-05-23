Lebron James joins Taco Bell effort to cancel 'Taco Tuesday' trademark

Lebron James is joining Taco Bell in its efforts to cancel the "Taco Tuesday" registered trademark.

The NBA player starred in a Taco Bell ad, encouraging people to support the liberation movement.

James has been a "Taco Tuesday" enthusiast, sharing videos on social media.

"'Taco Tuesday' is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody," says LeBron James. "'Taco Tuesdays' create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it's a celebration that nobody should own."

Taco John's, a competing fast food chain, has held the trademark on "Taco Tuesday" since 1989.

The chain called Taco Bell a "big, bad bully" after Taco Bell filed legal petitions with the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel the federal trademark registrations.

"Our passion for liberating 'Taco Tuesday' is fueled by the community of taco enthusiasts that turned two simple words into a cultural phenomenon," says Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "To see the support and excitement in response to our efforts to free 'Taco Tuesday' for everyone is not something we take lightly. And, much like Taco Tuesday itself, it's better when shared."

You can sign the petition at change.org/freeingtacotuesday. And you can go to www.tacobell.com/freeing-taco-tuesday to follow Taco Bell's liberation journey.

