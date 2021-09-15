Lay’s Latest Chip Flavor Tastes Just Like An Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese

Everything bagel seasoning has become so popular in recent years, it’s shown up in all sorts of foods, from breaded shrimp to ice cream.

And now, Lay’s is getting in on the trend with a new potato chip that tastes like a bagel with cream cheese. The new Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor combines everything seasoning with notes of cream cheese on crunchy kettle-cooked potato chips.

Exclusively at Sam’s Club for a limited time, you’ll need a membership to try the new flavor, but you can sign up for one on the warehouse club’s website before heading to the store.

Sam’s Club has a few other everything-seasoned items as well, including cashews from their Member’s Mark brand. Made from a mixture of spices and seasonings like garlic, onion, poppy seeds, sea salt and sesame seeds, the cashews also have a coating of sweet maple syrup.

You can even buy a container of Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Seasoning at Sam’s Club if you want to make your own bagels or just use it in other recipes, like this “everything bagel” chicken, which calls for just three ingredients: chicken breasts, butter and the seasoning blend.

While everything bagel is a new flavor for Lay’s, the brand has not been cautious about releasing other interesting potato chip flavors over the years. Previous releases have included everything from fried pickles with ranch to grilled cheese and tomato soup and cheddar bacon mac and cheese. Just this year alone, Lay’s has released cheesy garlic bread chips, Dorito cool ranch chips, chile mango and summer BLT.

The majority of Lay’s potato chip flavors are always around, but the more unique ones are usually stocked for a limited time. The permanent lineup does include a few interesting flavors, however, like dill pickle, Chesapeake Bay crab spice and chile limón.

What would you like to see everything bagel seasoning show up on next?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.