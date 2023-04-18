Kroger now offers Apple Pay at select stores

Kroger has added more mobile payment options for customers.

In a tweet, the company said it's now offering Apple Pay at select stories.

According to Cincinnati Business Courier, the retailer has added Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to stores in the Cincinnati/Dayton, Ohio stores.

Kroger, which is based in Cincinnati, had previously held out on third-party payment systems. Instead, the company has been offering contact-free checkout with Kroger Pay. The program allows customers to link to their bank card and take advantage of sales without needing a coupon.

It's unclear if there are plans to roll out the other mobile payment options across the country. Scripps News has reached out to Kroger and is awaiting a response.

Millions of Americans use various types of payment when visiting the grocery store, which has seen prices go up over the last year.

According to the Department of Agriculture, annual food-at-home prices were 11% higher in 2022 than in 2021.

"Prices for all food categories increased faster than their historical averages from 2002–21," the USDA said.

Egg prices rose the sharpest, the USDA reports. They were up 32% in 2022, due in part to the avian flu outbreak, which has forced farmers to kill millions of birds.