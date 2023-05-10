KFC is showing its appreciation for moms with free chicken nuggets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’d rather not spend your Mother’s Day making dinner, KFC is offering up a deal that will feed the family — and give mom a free meal.

The new KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal includes your choice of eight pieces of Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone (Original Recipe or Extra Crispy). You also get two large sides (such as fries, mac and cheese, cole slaw and mashed potatoes), four biscuits and dipping sauces.

As a bonus for moms, it also includes a free 12-piece of the fast-food chain’s new 100% white-meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets. Price and participation varies by location, so you will want to make sure your KFC has the meal before planning on it for your dinner. When we tested the price, a location in Michigan had the eight-piece chicken meal for $27.99.

“Moms love their little nuggets — both their kids and their fried chicken,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in a press release. “The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother’s Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it’s KFC’s way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere.”

The deal is only available via the app or by ordering through KFC’s website, so you’ll need to plan ahead. It will be available from May 10-14 and you can add any extras you’d like, including a bucket of chicken. KFC tells Don’t Waste Your Money they sell about 400,000 of these buckets every Mother’s Day!

KFC

The nuggets KFC will be giving away this Mother’s Day first hit the permanent menu nationwide this March after a test run in select cities last year.

The breaded nuggets are made with white meat chicken. While you can get a handful of dipping sauces for the nuggets, including KFC Sauce, buffalo ranch, honey barbecue, classic ranch or honey mustard, KFC says they’re actually so flavorful you don’t even need any extras.

Prices start at $3.49 for a five-piece, but you can also order them in a count of eight, 12 or 36, or as part of a combo that also includes fries, a biscuit and a drink.

KFC

Will you be picking up some KFC this Mother’s Day weekend?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.