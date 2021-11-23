Joann’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love making crafts to give as gifts or simply need some new holiday decor, Joann is having a massive six-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on everything from crafting technology to seasonal decorations and more.

You’ll find Black Friday deals from Nov. 24-27, and then new deals for Cyber Monday on Nov. 28 and 29. You’ll also save 20% off your total purchase both in-store and online Nov. 24-27.

Joann stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can shop online all day, and then doors open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Joann’s Black Friday Deals

Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, you can head to Joann for these — and many more — Black Friday deals.

60% Off Place & Time Holiday Décor

You’ll save 60% on the entire stock of Place & Time Holiday Décor. One of the items in the collection is this 6-foot flocked Christmas tree. The tree is regularly priced at $400, but you’ll get it for $160, a savings of $240.

Buy-1-Get-3 Holiday Open Stock Ornaments, Gift Wrap And Bags

All Holiday Open Stock ornaments, gift wrap and bags are buy one, get three free. It’s the perfect time to get some new ornaments for your tree and stock up on holiday wrapping paper.

50% Off Hudson 43 Christmas Plush Throws

This Hudson 43 Christmas plush red and green plaid throw is 50% off, a savings of $27. The throw comes in a handful of other colors as well if you want to leave it out all winter instead of just during the holidays.

Cricut Machines

You’ll find Cricut machines for as low as $49. While we don’t know yet which models will be on sale, the lowest-priced machine is regularly $179, so if that is marked down to $49, you’ll save $130.

60% Off Flannel, Blizzard And Anti-Pill Plush

You’ll save 60% on Joann’s entire stock of flannel fabrics and Blizzard & Anti-Pill plush fleece. The fabrics can be used to make everything from clothing to blankets.

Cyber Monday Deals

After the hubbub of Thanksgiving (and Black Friday) has subsided, the savings continue at Joann with Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

70% Off Holiday Floral Wreaths And Garlands

You’ll save 70% off Joann’s collection of holiday floral wreaths and garlands, like this Bloom Room holiday berry and pinecone outdoor bundle, which is regularly priced at $200.

Singer 2277 Tradition Essential Sewing Machine

A great sewing machine for beginners, this Singer 2277 Tradition Essential will be marked down to $130, a savings of $30. The machine has 97 stitch applications, a needle threader and more.

“Make It Give It” No-Sew Fleece Throw Kits — 2 For $12

These 48-inch “Make It Give It” no-sew fleece throw kits are great gifts, either as a kit or made ahead of time, and they will be on sale for two for $12. You’ll find a variety of prints like ice-skating penguins and holiday lights.

To see all of Joann’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit the website.

What are you hoping to save money on during the upcoming sales?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.