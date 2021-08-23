Jason Statham And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Second Child Together

English supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley, 34, is expecting her second child with her longtime partner, 54-year-old actor Jason Statham. She announced the news over Instagram.

The couple reportedly met on the set of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 2010 and made their relationship public shortly after. After five years of dating, they became engaged, appearing together on the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, where Huntington-Whitely debuted her engagement ring. Although they have yet to tie the knot, the pair welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar Statham, in June 2017.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who founded the cosmetic brand Rose, Inc., doesn’t seem to feel the need to rush setting a date.

“I think the time will come,” Huntington-Whitely told Extra in 2018. “We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time, it’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

Huntington-Whitely spoke about becoming a mother in a 2018 interview.

“It sounds so clicheÌd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time, it’s been life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now,” Huntington-Whitely told Harper’s Bazaar, going on to call Statham the best dad. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s really a beautiful thing to watch.”

In an interview the same year with Extra, Statham mentioned that his young son keeps him on his toes.

“I am running around like crazy. He’s fast on his feet, I can tell you that,” Statham told Extra, adding, “Yeah, we love him. We’re lucky.”

According to Mirror, the couple recently moved back to London after calling Los Angeles home for several years. No formal announcement regarding the baby’s due date has been made quite yet.

