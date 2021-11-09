You Can Buy An Ice Cream Cake That Looks Just Like A Thanksgiving Turkey

Because I’m a vegetarian, Thanksgiving dinner can leave me less than satisfied, as I usually find myself with a plate of side dishes and way too much pie.

This year, however, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back a Thanksgiving turkey that even I might not be able to resist. Technically, it’s a turkey-inspired dessert — a cake that looks just like a Thanksgiving turkey, but is made out of ice cream.

The ice cream cake is topped with two sugar cone legs and smothered in a caramel praline glaze. Just like an actual Thanksgiving turkey, it’s set atop a bed of “garnish” (made out of frosting). The cake is created at your local Baskin-Robbins, so you can add custom design elements by request.

The turkey cake returns at a price point of $51.99, but you can get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more through Nov. 25. You’ll want to place your order ahead of time either in-store or online.

Baskin-Robbins

If you’re not up for an entire cake, Baskin-Robbins’ November Flavor of the Month is Snickerdoodle Chai, which combines snickerdoodle dough pieces and vanilla chai-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon streusel.

You can get a free kids-size scoop of Snickerdoodle Chai — or any flavor you prefer — between Nov. 25-30 with the purchase of $15 or more.

So, if you plan to buy a cake or any other desserts, you can get some free ice cream when you pick up your treats!

If you’d rather make your own turkey-inspired desserts, try these adorable turkey cupcakes, or go a little bigger and make a whole turkey cake, like this one from Betty Crocker. It will take around four hours to complete, but the recipe calls for cake mix and pre-made frosting, so you’ll mostly just be putting your decorating skills to use.

Betty Crocker

Do you prefer to keep your turkey and dessert separate? Check out this Butterball recipe for a dill pickle-brined turkey for your main entree. You can then add sweet potato marshmallow bars from Monger as your sweet treat.

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner?

