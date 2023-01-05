How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet

While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.

So whether you’re reaching for the best carpet odor eliminator or simply a carpet freshener, here are a few different ways to help fight the funk.

Carpet Cleaners Can Work Wonders

If you have a puppy or an elderly dog who suffers from incontinence, investing in a carpet cleaner can be a lifesaver because it can do all the dirty work for you. The best carpet cleaners will have multi-functioning capabilities, effectively scrubbing, rinsing and draining the mess all on their own.

All carpet cleaning devices need stain removers to work their magic. A cleaner that uses natural enzymatic bacteria will break up all kinds of messes pets can leave, no matter if it’s from urine, feces or vomit. The best carpet stain remover will feature a deodorizing component to freshen the area.

If stains have already been set in the carpet fibers, it might take several applications. Plant-based carpet cleaners have enzymes that go to work on breaking up organic materials that were left behind on your carpet, and sometimes the second or third application is the one that gets the job done. While these tend to be safe for pets and kids, you’ll still want to keep everyone away from the spot you’re treating while wet.

Cold, water-based natural carpet cleaners made from plants will help clean up stains left behind by pets. Some donate a percentage of sales to charity or to causes that benefit the planet.

If You’re Cleaning By Hand

If the spot is fresh, clean it as quickly as possible. Create a concoction of 1 cup of distilled white vinegar, 1 cup of water and 2 teaspoons of dishwashing liquid in a spray bottle. Adding 2 teaspoons of baking soda will help remove odors.

Thoroughly spray the stained area and rub with a white rag, sponge or paper towel. (Colored rags can transfer dyes and leave you with a bigger mess.) Keep spritzing until the stain is removed and the odor is undetectable. Use a clean microfiber cloth to soak up the wetness. Use pressure to transfer as much liquid to the cloth as possible.

You can also pick up a bottle of carpet cleaner. Oxy-powered formulas help break down and remove the stain. Dog urine, in particular, cleans up well with a mix of two items: a probiotic cleaner and no marking spray. This can prevent your dog from repeatedly going to the same location.

Neutralize Smells With The Best Carpet Deodorizer For Pets

Rugs and carpets soak up household scents and aromas. While some cleaning products remove stains, others are meant to eliminate odors, like carpet deodorizers. Liquid-based varieties are formulated to neutralize smells, while powder-based kinds have the added benefit of breaking up the root cause, including dirt and pet hair.

While pet stains can be frustrating, they don’t have to be a hassle if you have the right tools on hand, like the best carpet freshener. One thing that might also be worth considering is buying rugs that are machine washable.

