How to get free fries at Wendy’s every week through February

If your New Year’s resolutions include eating more french fries, Wendy’s is offering up some great deals that will help you reach your goal.

Now through Feb. 27, you can get a free medium order of fries with any purchase on any day once a week. That’s eight free orders of french fries just for picking up some food, a soda or a Frosty (for dipping the fries in!). The offer will refresh in the Wendy’s mobile app once per week.

The chain has even more fry deals every Friday (Fry-day, get it?) in January, this time earning you other free food items with a medium fry purchase. For example, you’ll get a free spicy chicken sandwich on Jan. 7, free 10-piece crispy or spicy nuggets on Jan. 14 and a free medium Frosty on Jan. 28. You can also score 200 bonus points with the purchase of a lunch or dinner combo on Jan. 21, which is enough points to get you a free small fry.

Wendy's

These deals are a good time to try Wendy’s new fries if you haven’t gotten the chance yet.

The Wendy’s culinary team tested more than 20 different cuts and shapes and settled on a shape for the new fries that has a thick and thin side: thick for heat retention and thin for crispiness, according to the company.

The new fries are natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes. They also allegedly hold up to dipping in sauce or even a Frosty, and Wendy’s is so sure fans will love them, they come with a “Hot & Crispy Guarantee.” The guarantee means Wendy’s will replace them if they are in fact, not hot and crispy.

Wendy's

For a deal not related to the new french fries, you can get a free drink when you buy any Wendy’s breakfast sandwich beginning Jan. 10. The deal includes any drink, from Frosty-ccinos to lemonade or soft drinks.

Just a few other deals you’ll find in the Wendy’s app include $2 off any salad, buy-one-get-one offers for $1 hamburgers, $2 off any lunch or dinner premium combo and $3 off your $15 in-app order every day in January.

