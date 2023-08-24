House Judiciary Committee launches probe into Fulton DA Fani Willis

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the committee, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the letter the committee sent to Willis on Thursday, asking whether there was any potential communication and coordination with the Justice Department, which has issued two indictments against Donald Trump in separate cases, or if there was any potential use of federal funds in her investigation leading to Trump's fourth indictment.

"Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated," theletter reads. " The Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary. Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials."

Jordan has requested Willis provide information about any federal funding received by her office by Sept. 7. Additionally, he seeks communication records with the Justice Department, including any records of any interactions with special counsel Jack Smith.

Willis has previously suggested that she has no relationship with Smith and that they wouldn't even recognize each other if they ran into each other on the street.

The request is not new, however. Earlier this year, after the indictment of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, House Republicans sent a similar letter asking Bragg to hand over any information on possible federal funding and any talks with the DOJ.

